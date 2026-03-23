IU, Byeon Woo Seok, Gong Seung Yeon, And Noh Sang Hyun Have Fierce Glints In Their Eyes In New Drama 'Perfect Crown' Posters

MBC’s upcoming drama “Perfect Crown” has released striking new posters featuring its main cast!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” tells the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

The newly released character posters feature Seong Hui Ju, Prince Ian, Min Jeong Woo (Noh Sang Hyun), and Yoon Irang (Gong Seung Yeon), set against the backdrop of a royal palace. The striking taglines on each of their posters encapsulate the characters’ narratives, hinting at the many different lives they will carve out within the palace walls.

First, Seong Hui Ju—CEO of the beauty brand “Castle Beauty” who later enters the palace as the prince’s wife—draws attention with the line, “I’m going to win, even if I have to play it dirty.” This offers a glimpse of her ruthless competitive streak and tenacious obsession with achieving social advancement, as she is determined to shake off the stigma of being a commoner born of a concubine.

Prince Ian, the royal family’s second son who can never become king, creates an icy sense of tension with the words, “Do you think there’s a season for hunting?” Attention is on the changes he will undergo after marrying Seong Hui Ju—having lived while suppressing his fiery nature within the rigid order of the palace, where he must neither shine nor make a sound.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Min Jeong Woo strikes a deliberately relaxed tone, saying, “Let’s just let it be—it’ll probably be a mere incident anyway.” As Prince Ian’s longtime friend, Min Jeong Woo has helped maintain a balance between the royal family and the cabinet, but the marriage between Seong Hui Ju and Prince Ian is set to bring a wave of emotion crashing over him.

Lastly, Yoon Irang—the palace’s elder figure as Queen Dowager—delivers a pointed message: “Is there any room for happiness in a royal marriage?” Yoon Irang has always placed the royal family’s authority and dignity above all else. Viewers are curious to find out how she will respond to Prince Ian’s decision to marry a commoner.

“Perfect Crown” will premiere on April 10 at 9:40 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner”:

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Or watch IU in “Hotel Del Luna” on Viki:

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