Jung Yoon And Yoon Da Young Talk About Their Characters In New Drama “Our Happy Days”

Jung Yoon and Yoon Da Young have shared more insight into their upcoming drama “Our Happy Days”!

“Our Happy Days” is a warm family series filled with stories from multiple generations, centering on a tense clash between the world’s most perfect man and an endearingly clumsy woman—each striving to become the main character of their own life.

Jung Yoon stars as Go Min Ho, head of the Strategic Planning Division at Kang Soo Construction, while Yoon Da Young portrays Seo Seung Ri, a manager in the same division. Ahead of the premiere, both actors shared key points for viewers to watch for.

Jung Yoon expressed his confidence in the project, saying, “I connected deeply with the warm goal of creating an AI world full of humanity. Go Min Ho’s energy, as someone living life so intensely, felt so appealing that I chose the role without hesitation.”

He also highlighted Go Min Ho’s unexpected charm as a key point for viewers. He described the character as “a charming character whose perfection as a third-generation chaebol hides both a sense of inferiority toward his younger brother and a deep, unwavering devotion,” adding, “I gain new energy every day from playing such a layered character.”

In the drama, Jung Yoon will show Go Min Ho’s growth as he fills his personal shortcomings, pursuing unrequited love and navigating his rivalry and bond with his younger brother Go Gyeol (Yoon Jong Hun) in the race to become company successor.

Yoon Da Young explained why she chose the project, saying, “The story about an AI company was very intriguing, and I felt it would give me a chance to show a new side of myself as an actor.”

Yoon Da Young portrays Seo Seung Ri, a character who appears cold on the outside but has a warm heart beneath. About the role, the actress said, “Seung Ri is a cool-headed career woman at work, yet she shows her caring side for her family at home. And in front of Go Gyeol, whom she has secretly loved for a long time, she becomes like a young girl.”

To fully become Seo Seung Ri, Yoon Da Young even made a bold visual change. “Cutting my hair into a bob really brought Seo Seung Ri’s character to life,” she said.

Jung Yoon and Yoon Da Young encouraged viewers to tune in, saying, “We hope viewers will cheer together for the characters as they heal each other’s wounds and search for true happiness in a world of AI that dreams of warm humanism.”

“Our Happy Days” is scheduled to premiere on March 30 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoon Da Young in “Rich Man, Poor Woman” below:

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