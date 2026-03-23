Watch: Yoo Yeon Seok, Heo Sung Tae, And More Light Up The Set Of 'Phantom Lawyer' With Laughter And Sweet Moments

“Phantom Lawyer” has unveiled a new making-of video!

SBS’s “Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows the adventures of Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

The newly released making-of video goes behind-the-scenes of “Phantom Lawyer,” sharing insight into Heo Sung Tae’s impressive acting performance in his special appearance. Yoo Yeon Seok makes the set burst out laughing with his crude language, making him have to justify, “I’m just reading my lines!”

Yoo Yeon Seok and Heo Sung Tae also praise the child actress on set for her performance, giving her support while she films her final scene. Meanwhile, in an action scene, Yoo Yeon Seok and Esom do their best to rehearse the detail of their movements, while Jeon Seok Ho realistically reacts to the scenes, showcasing their synergy as a team.

The making-of video ends with a final clip of the drama’s makeup team and Yoo Yeon Seok’s makeup team playing rock, paper, scissors to see who will get to add blush to his cheeks. Yoo Yeon Seok jokes, “Why does the losing team get to do it? Make it the winning team.”

Watch the full making-of video below!

“Phantom Lawyer” airs every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Catch up with “Phantom Lawyer” on Viki with English subtitles:

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