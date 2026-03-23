Ju Ji Hoon, Ha Ji Won, Nana, And More Step Into A High-Stakes Showdown In “Climax”

Tensions continue to rise in “Climax”!

“Climax” follows the gripping survival story of prosecutor Bang Tae Seop (Ju Ji Hoon), who plunges into a power-driven cartel in his quest to climb South Korea’s hierarchy of power.

Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, tensions among the characters at the center of power flare, opening a new chapter. Bang Tae Seop, moving closer to the heart of the incident, faces a crucial choice between the truth he has uncovered and the decision he must make again, while the other characters start acting according to their own interests.

The unfolding power structure and the cracks within it shake the characters’ relationships, raising tension with developments that are unpredictable at every turn.

The stills show Bang Tae Seop keeping his composure at the center despite being surrounded by suspicious gazes.

Meanwhile, Hwang Jeong Won (Nana) pursues hidden clues with precision.

Kwon Jong Uk (Oh Jung Se) and Lee Yang Mi (Cha Joo Young) face off in a tense standoff, hinting at cracks in the complex power structure.

In particular, Chu Sang Ah (Ha Ji Won) appears determined behind her cold expression as if she has completed every careful calculation, suggesting the incident may take an unexpected turn.

The next episode of “Climax” airs on March 23 at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch the first two episodes of “Climax” with English subtitles on Viki:

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