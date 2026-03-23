Kim Se Jeong Officially Parts Ways With Jellyfish Entertainment After 10 Years + Reportedly Joins BH Entertainment

Kim Se Jeong is leaving her longtime agency Jellyfish Entertainment after 10 years.

On March 23, Jellyfish Entertainment released the following announcement on their social media accounts.

Earlier on March 19, a media outlet reported that Kim Se Jeong signed an exclusive contract with BH Entertainment. The agency has yet to confirm the report.

Kim Se Jeong, who first entered the spotlight as a Jellyfish Entertainment trainee on the Mnet audition show “Produce 101” in 2016, made her debut as a member of the project group I.O.I that same year. She later went on to debut as a member of the girl group gugudan before eventually pursuing a solo career and has, in recent years, been focusing more on acting.

Watch Kim Se Jeong in “Moon River” on Viki below:

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