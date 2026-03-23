Wi Ha Joon Becomes Suspicious Of Park Min Young Following A Car Accident In “Siren’s Kiss”

tvN’s Monday–Tuesday drama “Siren’s Kiss” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller that follows inspector Cha Woo Seok (Wi Ha Joon) as he investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with Han Seol Ah (Park Min Young), a mesmerizing woman suspected to be at the center of it all.

Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of the drama, Han Seol Ah will deliver a vivid testimony in order to catch the real culprit behind the traffic accident that targeted Cha Woo Seok.

Han Seol Ah and Cha Woo Seok have been staying close while observing the suspect’s reactions in order to track down the killer who has been specifically targeting and murdering Han Seol Ah’s lovers. As expected, someone attacked Cha Woo Seok, and he lost consciousness after being involved in a traffic accident. Han Seol Ah suddenly appeared at the scene of the incident.

Cha Woo Seok managed to catch a glimpse of Han Seol Ah’s face as he was losing consciousness after the accident. Detective Gong Joo Young (Kong Seong Ha), who heard news of the accident, and even Cha Woo Seok, who previously claimed to trust Han Seol Ah, find the situation suspicious, raising curiosity about her whereabouts that night.

Han Seol Ah plans to reveal everything she saw and heard on the night of the incident to Cha Woo Seok. In the photo below, his face shows a complex mix of emotions as he silently listens to Seol Ah’s story.

The next episode will air on March 23 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

While you wait, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” below:

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Also check out Wi Ha Joon in “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon”:

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