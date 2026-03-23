Watch: Jung Woo Refuses To Quit Despite Repeated Acting Audition Rejections In New Film Teaser

Upcoming film “Jjanggu” (literal title) has unveiled its first teaser!

“Jjanggu” follows Jjanggu (Jung Woo), an audition prodigy who, despite repeated setbacks and frustrations, keeps going and rises again, driven by one simple dream: to become an actor.

Jung Woo plays aspiring actor Jjanggu, portraying the bold courage of a Seoul resident who never gives up on his dream. The character returns to the screen following Jung Woo’s hit 2009 film “Wish,” and his fight to survive in the heart of the city is sure to strike a chord with many.

The teaser opens with Jjanggu turning his head at someone’s call. It then shows the grind of audition after audition, highlighting the real disappointment of his “99th audition rejection,” and paints a picture of Jjanggu standing at life’s edge. But he doesn’t give up. He gets back on stage, practices, and tries again.

Added to this is Jjanggu’s love at first sight for Min Hee (Krystal), teasing the story that will unfold between them.

At the end of the teaser, during an audition, director Jang Hang Jun asks, “Mr. Kim Jung Kook, why do you act?” As Jjanggu stares straight ahead with a determined look, his voice is heard saying, “I made a promise.” The short question and quiet moment build anticipation about the choice he will make and the stage he will face.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Jjanggu” is set to hit theaters nationwide in South Korea on April 22.

In the meantime, watch Jung Woo in “Miraculous Brother” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)