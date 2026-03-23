ALPHA DRIVE ONE Announces 1st Ever Fan-Con Tour “STAR ROAD”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE will be going on tour for the first time in their career!

On March 23, the group unveiled official posters for their first-ever fan concert tour 2026 ALPHA DRIVE ONE FAN-CON TOUR “STAR ROAD” through their official social media channels.

The posters feature a car racing down an open road, symbolizing the thrilling beginning of the group’s inaugural fan-con tour.

The 2026 ALPHA DRIVE ONE fan-con tour “STAR ROAD” will span three cities across South Korea, Japan, and Hong Kong, with a total of seven shows. Designed to bring fans and members closer than ever, the tour will feature live performances along with a variety of special segments.

The tour will kick off from June 12 to 14 at Inspire Arena in Incheon, South Korea, followed by concerts from June 26 to 28 at PIA Arena MM in Yokohama, Japan, before wrapping up on July 11 at AsiaWorld-Arena in Hong Kong.

Are you excited for ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s first fan-con tour?

Watch the birth of ALPHA DRIVE ONE on “BOYS II PLANET”:

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