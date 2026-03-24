3 Relationships To Keep An Eye On In “Cabbage Your Life”

Upcoming drama “Cabbage Your Life” has highlighted three key relationships between the drama’s characters that viewers should look forward to!

“Cabbage Your Life” follows the chaotic story of Sung Tae Hoon’s (Park Sung Woong) city family, who suddenly find themselves living in Yeonriri village as they struggle to make their way back to Seoul.

Ahead of the drama’s premiere, here are three key relationships to look forward to in “Cabbage Your Life”:

The relationship between Sung Tae Hoon and his wife Jo Mi Ryeo

The first relationship viewers should look forward to is that between married couple Sung Tae Hoon and Jo Mi Ryeo (Lee Soo Kyung). Parents to three sons, the couple had been living largely independent lives until they were forced to move into the rural village of Yeonriri overnight.

Sung Tae Hoon, the breadwinner of the family who rose to the position of department head at a major corporation through sheer ability, is abruptly transferred and thrust into rural life, where he struggles to adapt. His wife, Jo Mi Ryeo, constantly nags him, hinting at a marriage that is both affectionate and fierce.

As Jo Mi Ryeo gradually adjusts to life in the countryside, she clashes with the village’s formidable Women’s Association. The contrast between Sung Tae Hoon, who is forced into becoming a farmer overnight to support his family, and Jo Mi Ryeo, who stays grounded and realistic while keeping him in check—is expected to create entertaining chemistry.

The rivalry between Sung Tae Hoon and Im Joo Hyung

Another relationship to watch is the rivalry between Sung Tae Hoon and village head Im Joo Hyung (Lee Seo Hwan). As a complete newcomer to Yeonriri, Sung Tae Hoon immediately clashes with Im Joo Hyung, facing difficulties in rural life from the very start.

Because Sung Tae Hoon is affiliated with “Mat Story,” Im Joo Hyung begins to sabotage his cabbage farming efforts. A long-time resident and authority figure in the village, Im Joo Hyung uses any means necessary to obstruct Sung Tae Hoon, even warning the villagers not to help him.

Though the two start off as rivals, their constant clashes slowly bring them closer. Sung Tae Hoon’s chaotic journey of adapting to life in Yeonriri while becoming deeply involved with its residents is expected to add plenty of fun to the drama.

The relationship between Sung Tae Hoon and his three sons

The chemistry between Sung Tae Hoon and his three sons is another highlight. The eldest, Sung Ji Cheon (Lee Jin Woo), who scored a perfect mark on the college entrance exam and entered medical school, realizes it isn’t his true path and secretly decides to drop out. In Yeonriri, he grows through unexpected life experiences.

The second son, Sung Ji Sang (Seo Yoon Hyuk), a middle schooler, is going through a rebellious phase, while the youngest, Sung Ji Goo (Yang Woo Hyuk), is an adorable prodigy with a natural talent for farming. The three sons constantly grumble about wanting to return to Seoul.

Sung Tae Hoon clashes with his sons, each with their own distinct personality, and works to understand and get closer to them. Viewers are eager to see what his chaotic daily life with his three very different sons will look like.

“Cabbage Your Life” premieres on March 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Park Sung Woong in “Unlock My Boss” below:

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Also watch Lee Jin Woo in “Namib” on Viki:

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