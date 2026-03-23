Lee Young Ae And Yoo Ji Tae To Reunite In New Drama For First Time In 25 Years

Lee Young Ae and Yoo Ji Tae will reunite in a new project for the first time in 25 years!

On March 23, production company I Will Media announced, “Lee Young Ae and Yoo Ji Tae have been cast as the leads in the upcoming drama ‘Jae Yi’s Young In’ (literal title).”

“Jae Yi’s Young In” is a mystery romance that follows a man and a woman who share similar pain and learn how to live again as hidden truths come to light. As the two—left alone in the world—fall in love, the ill-fated ties between them and long-buried secrets begin to unravel.

The project marks the reunion of the two actors, who previously showcased exceptional chemistry in the 2001 film “One Fine Spring Day.”

Lee Young Ae will play Joo Young In, an art teacher and painter living with the grief of losing her son, enduring her days by painting murals through sleepless nights.

Yoo Ji Tae will star as Shin Jae Yi, the head of an architecture firm who possesses a pure, boyish charm and a free-spirited nature. Despite his bright personality, he lives with a major void caused by dissociative amnesia, and as the truth slowly surfaces, he finds himself facing confusion and emotional turmoil.

The production team shared, “With delicate emotional storytelling and an unpredictable plot, we aim to present a distinctive and sophisticated mystery romance drama.”

Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Yoo Ji Tae in “When My Love Blooms”:

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And Lee Young Ae in “Walking on Thin Ice” below:

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