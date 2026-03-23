Kim Hyang Gi Is A High School Student Who Leads A Double Life As A Popular Romance Novelist Online In New Drama

Upcoming drama “The Absolute Value of Romance” (literal translation) has shared the new stills of Kim Hyang Gi in character!

“The Absolute Value of Romance” is a drama about high school student Yeo Ui Ju (Kim Hyang Gi), who writes romance novels featuring handsome teachers as the main characters. She encounters the teachers—Ga Woo Su (Cha Hak Yeon), Noh Da Ju (Kim Jae Hyun), Jung Gi Jeon (Sohn Jeong Hyuck), Yoon Dong Ju (Kim Dong Gyu)—in real life in unexpected moments and becomes the central figure in a turbulent school life.

In the drama, Kim Hyang Gi plays Yeo Ui Ju, a seemingly ordinary high school student who, online, is active as the popular romance novelist Imuk. In the newly revealed stills, she draws attention as they capture everything from her gazing blankly off into the distance, lost in imagination, to urgent moments where she pedals a bicycle at full speed or hides herself in the grass.

Another still captures Yeo Ui Ju sitting in front of a laptop, writing away. Quiet and unassuming in real life, she lives online as a writer who unfolds a world of her own—raising curiosity about the dual charms of her twist-filled double life.

In particular, once the school’s handsome male teachers appear, Ui Ju’s imagination expands even more boldly. Anticipation is building over what kind of story will unfold as the romance that began in her head collides with reality.

“The Absolute Value of Romance” will premiere on April 17 via Coupang Play.

While waiting, watch Kim Hyang Gi in “Moment of Eighteen” below:

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