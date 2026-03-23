Wi Ha Joon Comforts A Shaken Park Min Young As She Prepares To Reveal The Truth In “Siren’s Kiss”

Park Min Young and Wi Ha Joon’s relationship will reach a turning point in “Siren’s Kiss”!

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller that follows inspector Cha Woo Seok (Wi Ha Joon) as he investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with Han Seol Ah (Park Min Young), a mesmerizing woman suspected to be at the center of it all.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Han Seol Ah had been receiving anonymous packages containing traces of her former lovers, with whom she was separated due to tragic accidents. From wine produced exclusively at Yoon Seung Jae’s (Ha Seok Jin) restaurant to a couple photo with Lee Soo Ho (Kim Dong Jun), the mysterious gifts—sent without explanation—have left her shaken with fear.

However, now that Cha Woo Seok stands by her side—believing in her innocence and determined to prove it—Han Seol Ah resolves to confess everything to him. In newly released stills, Cha Woo Seok gently comforts a frightened Han Seol Ah as he examines the unidentified gifts, easing the burden on her heart and hinting at their growing trust.

Attention is also focused on the story behind Han Seol Ah and her former lover Lee Soo Ho, which Cha Woo Seok has been eager to uncover. Currently, he suspects a connection between CEO Baek Joon Beom (Kim Jung Hyun), who has openly shown interest in Han Seol Ah, and Lee Soo Ho. As Han Seol Ah opens her “Pandora’s box,” what new clues will Cha Woo Seok discover?

Episode 7 of “Siren’s Kiss” airs on March 23 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

While you wait, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” below:

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Also check out Wi Ha Joon in “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon”:

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