Ha Jung Woo, Im Soo Jung, And More Face Consequences Of A Plan Gone Wrong In “Mad Concrete Dreams” Poster

“Mad Concrete Dreams” has unveiled a new poster!

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is a new thriller drama starring Ha Jung Woo as Ki Su Jong, a struggling landlord who gets caught up in crime to protect his family and property. Despite achieving the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to become entangled in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

The newly released poster signals the full-fledged survival suspense surrounding Seyoon Building and its key figures: Ki Su Jong (Ha Jung Woo), Kim Seon (Im Soo Jung), Min Hwal Seong (Kim Jun Han), Jeon Yi Gyeong (Krystal), and Yo Na (Shim Eun Kyung).

Spoilers

Up through Episode 4, Ki Su Jong’s desperate attempts to protect the building he purchased through heavy loans have led to increasingly shocking and unexpected consequences. The staged kidnapping he plotted with his friend Min Hwal Seong for financial gain quickly spiraled beyond their control. In the process, Min Hwal Seong fell into a coma after a serious accident, while Jeon Yi Gyeong—who was unknowingly targeted in the scheme—became an unintended victim.

After witnessing her husband Ki Su Jong’s involvement in the kidnapping plot, Kim Seon ultimately chooses to help him in order to protect their family. The couple hides the ransom money in a bathroom, but while trying to keep it secret, they end up stabbing a tenant of Seyoon Building, Oh Dong Ki (Hyun Bong Sik), with scissors. Meanwhile, Yo Na reveals a chilling side of herself, showing she is willing to harm others to push forward a redevelopment project.

Despite Ki Su Jong’s claim in the poster that “As long as there’s money, no one gets hurt,” the characters surrounding Seyoon Building become increasingly entangled in accidents, crimes, and escalating chaos. As the stakes continue to rise, the landlord’s survival thriller promises an unpredictable story where no one is safe. With conflicting desires driving each character, viewers are left wondering what will unfold next.

Episode 5 of “Mad Concrete Dreams” airs on March 28 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

Catch up with “Mad Concrete Dreams” on Viki:

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