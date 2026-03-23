Esom Is A Determined Prosecutor Who Refuses To Bury Case Despite Pressure In New Film “The Ultimate Duo”

The upcoming film “The Ultimate Duo” has unveiled the first stills of Esom in character!

Based on a real-life case, “The Ultimate Duo” follows Jae Hyuk (Bae Sung Woo), a detective demoted to a rural outpost, who teams up with rookie detective Joong Ho (Jung Ga Ram) as they head to Seoul in pursuit of the real killer behind a murder case involving two suspects.

Esom plays Mi Joo, a tenacious prosecutor who pursues every case to the very end, no matter the cost. A hardcore workaholic who refuses to compromise when it comes to uncovering the truth, she agrees without hesitation to reinvestigate a case brought to her by the rural detective duo Jae Hyuk and Joong Ho—despite the case already being closed in Seoul. Despite pressure from higher-ups to bury the case, she remains unwavering, personally visiting crime scenes to uncover the real culprit.

Esom shared, “Mi Joo is stubborn and inflexible when it comes to work, but I wanted to build her as a character with a unique personality as well.”

Director Park Cheol Hwan also praised her, saying, “Mi Joo is highly professional and charges forward without hesitation or concern for others’ opinions. From the moment I first met Esom, I thought she was perfect for the role—the character and the actress share a remarkably similar aura.”

“The Ultimate Duo” is set to hit theaters on April 2.

Watch Esom in her current drama “Phantom Lawyer” on Viki:

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