Yeom Hye Ran And Shin Woo Bin Are Mother And Son Who Navigate Past Trauma And Identity In 1998 Jeju In New Film “My Name”

The upcoming film “My Name” has unveiled its first stills!

“My Name” follows the journey of 18-year-old Young Ok, who longs to shed his old-fashioned name, and his mother Jung Soon, who seeks to recover the painful, long-forgotten memories of Jeju in 1949.

The newly released stills capture pivotal moments of characters who appear to be living ordinary lives in 1998, while quietly carrying deep inner turmoil.

Shin Woo Bin stars as Young Ok, a boy burdened by the stigma of his outdated name. Alongside his close friend Min Soo (Choi Jun Woo) and transfer student Kyung Tae (Park Ji Bin), he becomes entangled in a shifting classroom power dynamic that creates a tense atmosphere—reflecting the violence of the era.

Yeom Hye Ran plays Jung Soon, a resilient mother who has raised her son on her own. As she begins to piece together fragments of her erased childhood, she anchors the film’s deeply emotional mother-son narrative. Her stills, set against the serene and radiant landscapes of Jeju, create a striking contrast that quietly hints at the tragedy of the spring of 1949.

The sorrowful promise made 78 years ago—one that compelled Jung Soon to give her only son the name “Young Ok”—goes beyond a personal story, symbolizing an identity stripped away by state violence and a history that had to be endured in silence.

“My Name” is set to hit theaters on April 15.

In the meantime, watch Yeom Hye Ran in “Law and The City” on Viki below:

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