Park Min Young, BTOB’s Yook Sungjae, And Go Soo Confirmed For New Romance Drama

Park Min Young, BTOB’s Yook Sungjae, and Go Soo have been confirmed for the new drama “Nine to Six” (literal title)!

“Nine to Six” is an office romance following Kang Yi Ji (Park Min Young), a levelheaded deputy manager on the legal team who has earned recognition through her work; Han Seon Woo (Yook Sungjae), a sentimental intern whose kindness is his greatest strength; and division head Park Hyun Tae (Go Soo).

Park Min Young stars as Kang Yi Ji, a workaholic deputy manager on the legal team at Chronic Motors. A rational woman who believes dating and marriage are ultimately driven by hormones, Kang Yi Ji experiences a change after meeting the kind Han Seon Woo and the ideal division head Park Hyun Tae.

Yook Sungjae plays Han Seon Woo, an ideal man rarely found in real life. An intern on the legal team at Chronic Motors, Han Seon Woo earns the trust of his team through his quick judgment and diligence, combining warmth with a sense of responsibility.

Go Soo plays Park Hyun Tae, a division head newly assigned to Chronic Motors Korea. Park Hyun Tae is someone who judges Kang Yi Ji solely on her abilities.

“Nine to Six” is set to premiere in the second half of 2026. Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” on Viki:

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And check out Yook Sungjae in “The Haunted Palace”!

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