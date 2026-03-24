Kim Go Eun's Dormant Love Cells Are Reawakened After Meeting Kim Jae Won In 'Yumi's Cells 3' Poster

TVING’s upcoming drama “Yumi’s Cells 3” has unveiled a heart-fluttering new poster!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Yumi’s Cells” tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi (Kim Go Eun)—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action.

The main poster features Yumi’s lovely smile, brimming with fluttering excitement, alongside the heart-shaped “bolt from the blue” sparkling as it falls between Yumi and Soon Rok (Kim Jae Won). The caption, “At his bolt-from-the-blue smile, the dormant cells have been awakened!” further heightens curiosity about Yumi and Soon Rok’s unpredictable romance.

Though she has found success as a writer, Yumi still struggles with love. Soon Rok will make Yumi’s once-calm heart soft and squishy again, while Yumi will turn Soon Rok—a homebody—into a “fully charged battery” even outside the house.

“Yumi’s Cells 3” will premiere on April 13 at 6 p.m. KST.

Binge-watch the first season of “Yumi’s Cells” on Viki here:

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And watch “Yumi’s Cells 2” below:

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