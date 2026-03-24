Dreamcatcher's Gahyun Changes Stage Name For Acting + Signs With New Agency

Dreamcatcher member Gahyun will be making her new start as an actress!

On March 24, Hogiroun Company announced that they signed an exclusive contract with Gahyun, who will now be promoting under the stage name Lee Seo Yul.

Having debuted as the youngest member of Dreamcatcher in 2017, Lee Seo Yul has captivated fans with unique concepts and songs, especially in the rock metal genre. Last year in March 2025, Gahyun parted ways with the group’s agency but shared that she will continue to promote together as Dreamcatcher.

Following the signing of the exclusive contract, the agency shared new profile photos of Lee Seo Yul, highlighting her diverse charms and charisma and raising anticipation for her acting transformation.

Wishing Lee Seo Yul all the best on her new start!

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