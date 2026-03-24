Park Hae Soo Transforms Into An Ace Detective Chasing A Serial Killer In New Drama “The Scarecrow”

“The Scarecrow” has unveiled the first stills of Park Hae Soo in character!

“The Scarecrow” follows a detective investigating a series of serial murders who is forced into an unlikely partnership with a man he despises. Set between 1988 and 2019, the story tracks two men bound by misfortune as they chase the truth across 30 years, building suspense through their uneasy alliance of hatred.

Park Hae Soo plays Kang Tae Joo, an ace detective known for his sharp observation and strong instincts. After being demoted and sent back to his hometown of Gangseong, Kang Tae Joo is assigned to a serial murder case.

There, he once again comes face to face with Cha Si Young (Lee Hee Joon), the prosecutor in charge and someone with whom he has shared a bitter history since their school days. Forced to chase the suspect he most wants to catch with the person he hates most, Kang Tae Joo’s determination burns even stronger.

The new stills show Kang Tae Joo’s rough presence. Among neatly uniformed police officers, he stands out immediately with his jacket open and a free-spirited air. Sitting with his legs up on a chair and a lollipop in his mouth, he gives off a clearly unusual vibe.

Later, he is demoted from Seoul to Gangseong, signaling a new change as he casually flips through case files at the Gangseong Police Station.

As if waiting for him, a series of mysterious murders begins. At a new crime scene, Kang Tae Joo shows the instincts of an ace detective, looking at the case with a piercing gaze.

Returning to television with a new drama after five years, Park Hae Soo said, “I feel a bit nervous because it feels like I’m greeting viewers in a new way, but I’m also happy to be able to do so after a long time.”

About his character, he commented, “I’m not sure how fully righteous Kang Tae Joo is, but I know he is a man who can be proud of himself. Facing a brutal series of murders and living through that time, he genuinely tries to understand and comfort the pain of the victims and those around them. Even so, he fails, clashes, and struggles, yet he continues to fight against injustice. I was drawn to how Tae Joo struggles, accepts his weaknesses and flaws, and faces them. I also wanted to learn from him.”

“The Scarecrow” is set to premiere on April 20 at 10 p.m. KST. Stay tuned for updates!

In the meantime, watch Park Hae Soo and Lee Hee Joon in “Chimera”:

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