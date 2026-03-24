KATSEYE, XG, KiiiKiii, LNGSHOT, And More To Perform At Head In The Clouds LA

KATSEYE, XG, KiiiKiii, LNGSHOT, And More To Perform At Head In The Clouds LA

Music
Mar 24, 2026
by S Nam

The annual Head In The Clouds LA festival is back!

The highly-anticipated festival will return this year on August 8 at the Brookside at The Rose Bowl. The star-studded lineup features KATSEYE as the headliner as well as XG, Dabin.kr, Rich Brian, Gia Fu, KiiiKiii, LNGSHOT, no na, Tiffany Day, Umi, and Warren Hue.

Pre-sale will begin on Thursday at 11 a.m. PT. Are you excited for this year’s Head In The Clouds LA festival?

Source (1)

Dabin.kr
Gia Fu
Head In The Clouds Music & Arts Festival
KATSEYE
KiiiKiii
LNGSHOT
no na
Rich Brian
Tiffany Day
UMI
Warren Hue
XG

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