KATSEYE, XG, KiiiKiii, LNGSHOT, And More To Perform At Head In The Clouds LA

The annual Head In The Clouds LA festival is back!

The highly-anticipated festival will return this year on August 8 at the Brookside at The Rose Bowl. The star-studded lineup features KATSEYE as the headliner as well as XG, Dabin.kr, Rich Brian, Gia Fu, KiiiKiii, LNGSHOT, no na, Tiffany Day, Umi, and Warren Hue.

Pre-sale will begin on Thursday at 11 a.m. PT. Are you excited for this year’s Head In The Clouds LA festival?

Source (1)