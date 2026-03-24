Shin Hae Sun And Gong Myoung Peek At Office Workers Through The Blinds In New Drama 'Filing For Love' Poster

tvN’s upcoming drama “Filing for Love” has unveiled a new poster!

“Filing for Love” is an office rom-com drama that tells the story of Noh Ki Joon (Gong Myoung), once the ace of a major corporation’s audit team who is demoted to handling internal misconduct, and Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric audit team leader with a secret.

The newly released poster announces the birth of an ace duo set to rein in office gossip. Through the slits of the blind, Joo In Ah is seen raising one eyebrow as if she has stepped on someone’s tail, while beside her, Noh Ki Joon’s extraordinary aura is intriguing as he keeps his audit radar on high alert.

With their heads close together as they lock onto a target, their similar-yet-different gazes hint at the chemistry of two rivals who, despite being at odds, will work as partners with exceptional synergy when it comes to hunting down workplace gossip. The line, “Believe it or not, this is our ‘work,’” further builds excitement for Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Joon’s sweet yet vicious teamwork as they track down office gossip.

Director Lee Soo Hyun remarked, “The biggest fun factor of the project is the process of Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Joon bickering as they work together while gradually growing on each other. The actors filled out the delicate yet delightful narrative beyond perfectly.”

“Filing for Love” will premiere on April 25 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

While you wait, check out Shin Hae Sun in “Dear Hyeri”:

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Also watch Gong Myoung in “Second Shot at Love”:

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