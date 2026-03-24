Chae Won Bin Is A Hit Home Shopping Host Who Lives For Work In New Drama “Sold Out On You”

Upcoming SBS drama “Sold Out on You” has unveiled the first stills of Chae Won Bin in character!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy that follows Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop)—also known as “Mechoori” (“Quail”), a playful nod to how his name sounds in Korean—a farmer who juggles multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

Chae Won Bin plays Dam Ye Jin, a top home shopping host who sells 100 million won (approximately $66,733) per minute, with total sales reaching 1 trillion won (approximately $667,534,000). No matter the time or type of broadcast, she keeps selling out products with her dazzling speaking skills and charming personality. She is the ace of home shopping hosts and a relentless workaholic, so dedicated to her job that she suffers from severe insomnia.

Dam Ye Jin’s biggest challenge has been persuading Matthew Lee, the only farmer who cultivates the ingredients for a famous cosmetics brand. If she succeeds, she could secure a spot on the weekend’s main broadcast. However, breaking through Matthew Lee’s firm resistance is expected to be no easy task, setting the stage for the fierce struggle of the unstoppable home shopping host, Dam Ye Jin.

The stills show Dam Ye Jin’s determined efforts to reach her goal. Right after finishing a home shopping live broadcast, she rushes to Deokpung Village, where Matthew Lee is staying, trying to change his mind through earnest pleas and persuasion.

Another still shows Dam Ye Jin’s satisfied smile as she confidently draws an OK sign toward the people. It remains to be seen whether Dam Ye Jin can break through Matthew Lee’s firm resistance and achieve her goal.

“Sold Out on You” will premiere on April 22 at 9 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Chae Won Bin in “Who Is She!” on Viki:

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