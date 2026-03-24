Jung Woo, Krystal, Shin Seung Ho, And More Navigate Life’s Struggles In New Film

Upcoming film “Jjanggu” (literal title) has unveiled new stills featuring its cast!

“Jjanggu” follows Jjanggu (Jung Woo), an audition prodigy who, despite repeated setbacks and frustrations, keeps going and rises again, driven by one simple dream: to become an actor.

The stills capture the joyful, honest moments of youth, following Jjanggu as he navigates auditions and acting challenges.

His friends, Jang Jae (Shin Seung Ho) and Kkangnaengi (Jo Beom Gyu), join him through his struggles and triumphs, offering a glimpse of the story’s unfolding.

The stills also hint at changes in relationships, from the mix of sweet romantic moments and distance between Jjanggu and Min Hee (Krystal) to Jjanggu’s rival Jun Sang (Hyun Bong Sik).

“Jjanggu” is set to hit theaters nationwide on April 22.

In the meantime, watch Jung Woo in “Miraculous Brother” on Viki:

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And watch Krystal in her current drama “Mad Concrete Dreams”:

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