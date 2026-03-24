Uhm Hyun Kyung, Yoon Jong Hun, And More Are All Smiles In Poster For Upcoming Drama “Our Happy Days”

Upcoming drama “Our Happy Days” has shared a brand-new poster!

“Our Happy Days” is a warm family series filled with stories from multiple generations, centering on a tense clash between the world’s most perfect man and an endearingly clumsy woman—each striving to become the main character of their own life.

The newly released poster draws attention with its unique composition, which looks like viewing the characters through a smartphone app screen. The happy smiles of each character enhance the bright and heartwarming atmosphere of the drama.

The poster features the drama’s main characters, Go Gyeol (Yoon Jong Hun), Jo Eun Ae (Uhm Hyun Kyung), Go Min Ho (Jung Yoon), and Seo Seung Ri (Yoon Da Young).

Also featured are couples Kang Yeon Ja (Kim Hye Ok) and Jo Sung Joon (Sunwoo Jae Duk), Go Dae Chi (Yoon Da Hoon) and Eun Soo Jung (Moon Hee Kyung), Yoo Jung Ran (Lee Sang Sook) and Seo Kwon Sik (Jung Ho Bin), as well as Go Kang Soo (Lee Ho Jae) and Lee Young Hwa (Jung Young Sook), all showcasing heartwarming chemistry.

Park Soon Boon (Sung Byung Sook), Jo Eun Hyung (Choi Sung Won), Ham Cho Rong (Uhm Hye Soo), Jo Eun Nim (Kim Na Ri), Seo Seung Woo (Yoo Jin Seok), Cheon Ji Sun (Kim Soo Ah), and Jo Bit Na (Lee Da Eun) will add depth to the story as both members of their respective families and independent characters.

Yoon Jong Hun, Uhm Hyun Kyung, Jung Yoon, and Yoon Da Young are expected to portray, in a multidimensional way, the process of achieving true growth through various conflicts, reconciliations, and deepening love that unfold both within and outside the family.

The production team stated, “The poster captures the energy of characters who remain positive despite countless crises and conflicts. Please pay close attention to the struggles of Go Gyeol, Jo Eun Ae, Go Min Ho, and Seo Seung Ri as they strive to protect their ordinary lives as well as the warm stories of the families who stand by their side.”

“Our Happy Days” is scheduled to premiere on March 30 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoon Jong Hun in “The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection”:

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Also watch Uhm Hyun Kyung in “Defendant” on Viki:

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