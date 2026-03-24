Watch: Koo Kyo Hwan And Go Youn Jung Become Each Other’s Sanctuary In “We Are All Trying Here” Teaser

JTBC’s upcoming drama “We Are All Trying Here” has released a new teaser!

“We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.

Hwang Dong Man is a man who talks nonstop in an attempt to erase the anxiety that fills him. Even when he appears annoyingly jealous of his successful friends, his behavior is less about malice and more like a desperate struggle to break the silence and prove that he exists. Afraid that quiet moments might expose his own sense of worthlessness—or that he might be forgotten by the world—Hwang Dong Man constantly fills the air with chatter to feel at ease

Go Youn Jung stars as Byun Eun Ah, a producer at the film company Choi Film who is nicknamed “The Ax” for her razor sharp script reviews. Eun Ah hopes to find balance and remain calm in any situation, but in reality, she battles deep trauma, suffering nosebleeds whenever she becomes emotionally overwhelmed. Through Dong Man, who may seem left behind by the world’s standards but is stronger inside than anyone—Eun Ah heals her own wounds and, in turn, transforms Dong Man’s sense of worthlessness into something truly radiant.

The released video begins with Hwang Dong Man, who has been preparing for his debut as a film director for 20 years, shouting his own name. While those around him view his behavior as strange, Byun Eun Ah sees him differently. In one scene, her remark, “He seems like someone with a thousand doors all open,” perfectly captures the essence of Hwang Dong Man.

Hwang Dong Man and Byun Eun Ah, who do not meet the standards set by the world, become each other’s only safe zone. More scenes give a glimpse of their emotional transformation and blossoming friendship. In one scene, the two are seen running together at night. In another scene, Byun Eun Ah’s declaration, “I’ll experience that world,” hints at her deepening relationship with Hwang Dong Man and heightens curiosity about the bond the two characters will forge.

The production team stated, “Please pay attention to the process in which two people who had been halted by anxiety learn to feel at ease through each other,” adding, “It will demonstrate the power of a relationship that serves as a sanctuary.”

Watch the teaser below!

“We Are All Trying Here” is set to premiere on April 18 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Koo Kyo Hwan’s film “Once We Were Us” on Viki:

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Also check out Go Youn Jung in “He Is Psychometric” below:

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