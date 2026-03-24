Ju Ji Hoon And Ha Ji Won Confront The Fallout Of Their Choices In “Climax”

“Climax” has unveiled intriguing new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Climax” follows the gripping survival story of prosecutor Bang Tae Seop (Ju Ji Hoon), who plunges into a power-driven cartel in his quest to climb South Korea’s hierarchy of power.

Spoilers

Previously, at the end of Episode 3, a shocking scene revealed Chu Sang Ah (Ha Ji Won) stabbing her agency’s CEO Oh Kwang Jae (Seo Hyun Woo) with a weapon. Adding to the shock, Bang Tae Seop—her husband and a current prosecutor—was shown knowingly turning a blind eye to her crime.

As long-hidden secrets and the consequences of each character’s past choices rise to the surface, their present decisions begin to create new fractures, further heightening the tension of the drama. With suspicion and pressure between the characters escalating to the extreme, they are pushed toward irreversible choices, marking a new turning point in the story.

Newly released stills capture Bang Tae Seop as he digs into the connection between Oh Kwang Jae’s murder and the Han Ji Soo case. His solitary walk through a darkened street hints at an internal shift as he stands on the brink of a critical decision.

Other stills show Chu Sang Ah visibly shaken as she faces an unexpected situation, suggesting that suppressed emotions are beginning to surface and that the cracks in the characters’ relationships are deepening.

A tense face-off between Bang Tae Seop and Chu Sang Ah—marked by cold, calculating gazes—further raises anticipation for what lies ahead.

The next episode of “Climax” airs on March 24 at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch the previous episodes of “Climax” with English subtitles on Viki:

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