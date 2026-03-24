Park Min Young And Wi Ha Joon Launch A Secret Plan To Expose Kim Jung Hyun’s True Nature In “Siren’s Kiss”

tvN’s Monday–Tuesday drama “Siren’s Kiss” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller that follows inspector Cha Woo Seok (Wi Ha Joon) as he investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with Han Seol Ah (Park Min Young), a mesmerizing woman suspected to be at the center of it all.

Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, a confrontation will unfold between Han Seol Ah, Cha Woo Seok, and Baek Joon Beom (Kim Jung Hyun), who are each hiding their own secrets.

Previously in the drama, Han Seol Ah learned that Baek Joon Beom, whom she met as a client of Royal Auction, was friends with her ex-boyfriend Lee Soo Ho (Kim Dong Jun), leading her to believe that he was taking revenge on her in place of Lee Soo Ho. Baek Joon Beom’s expression changed the moment Han Seol Ah mentioned Lee Soo Ho, increasing curiosity about his true nature. As a result, Han Seol Ah and Cha Woo Seok began setting a new trap to completely unmask Baek Joon Beom.

The newly released photos depict a tense atmosphere between Han Seol Ah, Cha Woo Seok, and Baek Joon Beom as they meet again at the Royal Auction VIP preview exhibition, drawing attention to the outcome of their confrontation.

Standing inside the exhibition hall, Baek Joon Beom hides his true nature behind a rigid poker face, a stark contrast to the menacing expression he showed in the office when Seol Ah mentioned Soo Ho. Han Seol Ah’s sharp, piercing gaze seems to see through Baek Joon Beom’s mask, heightening the tension.

Han Seol Ah and Cha Woo Seok’s teamwork is expected to shine during this operation. Amid the crowded exhibition hall, the two exchange secret signals with their eyes, coordinating their moves. Viewers’ attention is now on whether they can successfully carry out their plan against the formidable Baek Joon Beom.

The next episode will air on March 24 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

While you wait, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” below:

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Also check out Wi Ha Joon in “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon”:

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