62nd Baeksang Arts Awards Announces Date + Adds New Musical Category

This year’s Baeksang Arts Awards will take place on May 8!

On March 24, the organizers announced that the 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards will be held on May 8 at COEX D Hall in Seoul’s Gangnam District.

Notably, a new musical category will be introduced alongside the existing television, film, and theater divisions.

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of Korean musicals in 2026, the addition of this category is expected to further elevate the awards into a comprehensive celebration of the performing arts, encompassing all facets of popular culture.

This year’s overarching theme is “The Stage.” Moving beyond its literal meaning, the theme symbolizes not only physical stages but also television screens, film, theater, and musical productions—highlighting the awards’ goal of transcending genres and boundaries.

Eligible works include content released between April 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026, across terrestrial, cable, general programming channels, OTT platforms, and web platforms, as well as Korean feature films and theater and musical productions presented domestically during the same period. Works that were previously excluded because they were released during the screening period will also be included in this year’s pool.

Stay tuned for more updates!

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