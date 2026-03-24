Chu So Jung (Exy) Masks Fragile Inner World Behind Perfect Model Student Image In New Film “18 Youth”

The upcoming film “18 Youth” has revealed new stills of WJSN’s Chu So Jung (Exy) in character!

Based on a novel, “18 Youth” tells the story of the encounter between Hee Joo (Jun So Min), a high school teacher who is loved by students for her unconventional educational philosophy but scorned by fellow teachers, and Soon Jung (Kim Doyeon), an 18-year-old student who finds her eccentric homeroom teacher annoying.

Chu So Jung (Exy) plays Kyung Hee, the top student in Hee Joo’s class who consistently ranks first. A model student who values rules and order above all else, Kyung Hee is set to inject a palpable tension into the story.

In the previously released main trailer, Chu So Jung fully embodies the character’s meticulous nature with her tightly tied hair, glasses, and an intense, almost desperate gaze—suggesting someone who cannot tolerate even the slightest flaw. In stark contrast, a scene of her breaking down in tears after being slapped reveals Kyung Hee’s fragile inner world, heightening curiosity about the events that lead to her unraveling and the deeper layers of her character.

Chu So Jung shared, “Although Kyung Hee appears flawless on the outside, I focused on portraying the emotions within her,” highlighting her thoughtful approach and dedication to the role.

“18 Youth” is set to hit theaters on March 25.

Watch Chu So Jung in “Heo’s Diner” on Viki below:

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