Bae Sung Woo And Jung Ga Ram Clash And Team Up As Contrasting Detectives In “The Ultimate Duo”

The upcoming film “The Ultimate Duo” has unveiled new stills highlighting its contrasting detective pair!

Based on a real-life case, “The Ultimate Duo” follows Jae Hyuk (Bae Sung Woo), a detective demoted to a rural outpost, who teams up with rookie detective Joong Ho (Jung Ga Ram) as they head to Seoul in pursuit of the real killer behind a murder case involving two suspects.

The newly released stills capture the dynamic relationship between veteran detective Jae Hyuk and rookie Joong Ho. From their contrasting outfits—Jae Hyuk’s worn-out jumper versus Joong Ho’s flashy patterned shirt—their differences are immediately apparent. Though they become partners, they rarely see eye to eye, constantly bickering and even getting into physical scuffles, showcasing a tense yet entertaining “love-hate” chemistry.

Jae Hyuk, who relies on instinct, and Joong Ho, who approaches cases with logic, differ even in their investigative styles. However, they share one common goal: catching the real culprit. From car chases to stakeouts, the two gradually begin to move as one, building seamless teamwork over time. A particularly striking still of them taking a friendly selfie hints at the fun, lighthearted charm typical of a buddy film.

Director Park Cheol Hwan commented, “This is a buddy investigation film centered on two men. While it may be a familiar setup, it will deliver plenty of entertainment.” Bae Sung Woo shared, “We had great chemistry and really enjoyed filming together,” while Jung Ga Ram added, “We filmed together for about 99 percent of our scenes, talking a lot and relying on each other,” further raising anticipation for their on-screen synergy.

“The Ultimate Duo” is set to hit theaters on April 2.

In the meantime, watch Jung Ga Ram in his film “Beasts Clawing at Straws” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)