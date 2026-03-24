Park Ji Hoon Announces Comeback Date With 1st Teaser For Long-Awaited Return

Park Ji Hoon has kicked off the countdown to his highly-anticipated comeback!

On March 25 at midnight KST, Park Ji Hoon officially announced the date and details for his long-awaited return as a singer.

Park Ji Hoon will be returning with his first single album “RE:FLECT” on April 29 at 6 p.m. KST, marking his first new album release since dropping “Blank or Black” three years ago.

Check out Park Ji Hoon’s first teaser for “RE:FLECT” below!

While you wait for Park Ji Hoon’s comeback, watch his drama “Love Song for Illusion” on Viki below:

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