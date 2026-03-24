'Climax' Rises To Its Highest Ratings Yet As 'Siren's Kiss' Kicks Off 2nd Half On All-Time Low

ENA’s “Climax” continues its upward trend!

On March 23, the new drama starring Ju Ji Hoon and Ha Ji Won climbed to its highest viewership ratings yet. According to Nielsen Korea, the third episode of “Climax” scored an average nationwide rating of 3.9 percent, marking an all-time high for the new series.

Interestingly, tvN’s “Siren’s Kiss” also kicked off the second half of its run on an average nationwide rating of 3.9 percent, but this figure marked an all-time low for the romance thriller. The drama initially premiered to a nationwide average of 5.5 percent and has since lingered in the 4 percent range.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Climax”!

Check out the first three episodes of “Climax” with subtitles on Viki below:

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