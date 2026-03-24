BLACKPINK's Jennie's 'like JENNIE' Becomes Her 1st Non-Collab Song To Go Platinum In U.S.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has gone platinum in the United States with her hit song “like JENNIE”!

Last week, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) officially certified “like JENNIE” platinum for selling over 1 million units in the United States.

“like JENNIE” is Jennie’s second solo track—and her first non-collab song—to go platinum in the United States. She previously earned an RIAA platinum certification for her The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp collab “One of the Girls,” in addition to going gold with her solo singles “Mantra” and “ExtraL.”

Congratulations to Jennie!

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