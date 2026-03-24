Watch: HUNTR/X And Saja Boys Star In McDonald's Ad For New 'KPop Demon Hunters' Meals

McDonald’s has teamed up with Netflix for a special “KPop Demon Hunters” collaboration.

On March 24 local time, McDonald’s announced the launch of two “KPop Demon Hunters”-themed adult meals that will feature flavors taken from McDonald’s restaurants in South Korea.

Starting on March 31, McDonald’s restaurants across the United States will offer the Saja Boys Breakfast Meal and the HUNTR/X Meal, along with the new Derpy McFlurry.

Notably, both meals will come with photocards: each meal will include a collectible card pack consisting of an exclusive photocard for either HUNTR/X or the Saja Boys and a Derpy access card. The Derpy access card will feature a QR code that allows fans to unlock first access to exclusive content and a special reveal of the group that wins the Battle for the Fans.

The Saja Boys Breakfast Meal will include a Spicy Saja McMuffin (a Sausage McMuffin with Egg, topped with a peppery Spicy Saja Sauce), Hash Browns, and a small soft drink.

The HUNTR/X Meal will include Ramyeon McShaker Fries (fries with a ramyeon-inspired soy, garlic, sesame, and spice seasoning), Hunter Sauce (a sweet chili sauce mixing notes of chili, garlic, and pepper), Demon Sauce (a purple mustard sauce with heat and tang), a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, and a medium soft drink.

Meanwhile, the Derpy McFlurry is a brand-new McFlurry flavor available on its own that blends vanilla soft serve ice cream with berry popping pearls and a wild berry sauce.

Check out McDonald’s new animated ad and poster for the upcoming meals below!