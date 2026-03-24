Rosé's 'APT.' Becomes 2nd Song By K-Pop Artist Ever To Go Triple Platinum In UK

BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s smash hit “APT.” has gone triple platinum in the United Kingdom at record speed!

This month, the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) announced that Rosé and Bruno Mars’ collab single “APT.” had received an official BRIT triple platinum certification. According to the BPI’s certification thresholds, singles are certified triple platinum at 1.8 million units sold.

Not only is Rosé the first female K-pop artist (including groups) ever to earn a BRIT triple platinum certification, but “APT.” is only the second song by a K-pop act to go triple platinum in the United Kingdom to date.

The first was PSY’s iconic 2012 hit “Gangnam Style,” which was certified BRIT triple platinum in March 2024.

Having earned its triple platinum certification in just over one year and four months, “APT.” is now the fastest song by a K-pop artist ever to achieve the feat.

Congratulations to Rosé on her impressive new record!