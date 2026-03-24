Rolling Quartz's Agency Offers Detailed New Explanation Of Physical Altercation That Caused Hyunjung's Injuries

Rolling Quartz’s agency has issued a new statement on the recent incident that led to Hyunjung’s injuries.

Last week, Hyunjung posted several photos of her injured face and neck on Instagram Stories, adding in the caption, “Please be careful of any mentally ill people around you. I suffered an unexpected attack.”

However, on March 20, Hyunjung returned to Instagram to apologize for posting the photos. The guitarist wrote in English, “I apologize for causing concern due to my thoughtless actions. The publicly-released photo pertained to a personal matter. The issue has now been resolved with the other party. I am deeply ashamed to have caused harm and worry through sharing this private matter publicly. Moving forward, I will strive to be more mature. I am truly sorry.”

At the time, Rolling Quartz’s agency also released a statement explaining that the injuries had stemmed from a “sudden altercation with an unidentified outsider on the street” on the evening of March 18. The agency explained in English, “At the time, there was a physical clash with the other party, whose emotions were heightened, and the artist sustained minor abrasions in the process… after engaging in an amicable conversation with the other party, we resolved any mutual misunderstandings and reached a settlement, thereby concluding the matter.”

On March 23, after some fans expressed outrage that Hyunjung had been forced to apologize, Rolling Star Entertainment followed up with an additional statement providing more details about the incident.

The agency’s full English statement can be found below: