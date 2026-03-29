4 Reasons To Watch Dark Paranormal Romance C-Drama 'Affinity'

Five years after a tragic case brought them together, Wu Nong Yu (Fang Jin), now a graduate student in genetic engineering, reunites with Xie Xin Xu (Cui Yu Xin), a brilliant but emotionally detached man hiding something darker. The sci-fi dark romance “Affinity” blurs the lines between obsession, redemption, and love, exploring a genetically coded bond that defies logic. This C-drama dives into the boundaries between emotion and instinct, humanity and creation, offering a moody, intense, and addictive paranormal-romance–meets-science-drama experience you won’t be able to stop watching.

Here are four reasons why you should watch “Affinity.”

Warning: spoilers ahead!

A nostalgic return to 2010s paranormal romance

“Affinity” taps into the same emotional core that made “Twilight,” “The Vampire Diaries,” and “Shadowhunters” so addictive. While it isn’t a C-drama about vampires or demons, it captures the essence of the paranormal romance (PNR) boom of the 2010s through its moody atmosphere, heightened emotions, and intense, almost fated connection between its leads. The drama leans into that familiar sense of longing and danger, where love feels overwhelming, all-consuming, and just a little bit dangerous.

Set in 2051, “Affinity” follows Wu Nong Yu and Xie Xin Xu, whose fated connection is uncovered through a mysterious artifact from an Earth-like planet. Years after a tragic encounter, they reunite, drawn together by an inexplicable bond tied to genetic science. The male lead is literally genetically attracted to the female lead; because of their opposite affinity virus, he craves her.

At the same time, “Affinity” embraces a bold, unapologetic take on dark romance. Rather than softening its edges, the story dives headfirst into morally gray territory, exploring themes of possessiveness, emotional dependency, and blurred boundaries between right and wrong. The relationship at its center isn’t framed as ideal or “healthy,” but rather as complicated and, at times, unsettling.

Intense, addictive chemistry between the leads

If there’s one thing viewers consistently agree on, it’s this: the chemistry between Fang Jin and Cui Yu Xin is undeniable. From their first encounter, their dynamic feels charged and quickly escalates. The first time Nong Yu sees Xin Xu is when he is being arrested for allegedly killing his parents. Even with police surrounding him, his gaze never leaves hers, obsession dripping from his eyes. The second time they meet, Nong Yu is under a hallucinogenic mushroom, and Xin Xu saves her only to hold her down, telling her she is his. His obsession grows with every encounter. Their relationship evolves from uneasy obsession into a deeply emotional bond, blurring the line between comfort and control.

Short episodes that make it insanely bingeable

The drama fully commits to that heightened energy, especially in its romantic scenes. The kissing scenes are surprisingly bold and unrestrained for a C-drama, leaning into the story’s dark romance tone in a way that feels almost shocking. Some moments are so visually intense and stylized that it makes you wonder how they made it past censorship at all.

With episodes running around 18–20 minutes, “Affinity” is perfectly structured for binge-watching. The fast pacing ensures there’s little downtime, while the story moves quickly from one twist to the next. Nearly every episode ends on a cliffhanger, no matter how ridiculous, making it hard to stop watching. That constant sense of urgency keeps viewers hooked, pushing them to immediately hit “next episode.” It’s the kind of drama you start casually and end up finishing in a single sitting because it never really gives you a good place to pause. While the second half slows down a bit and loses momentum for a while, it compensates with heightened emotional intensity from the characters.

Unhinged plot that moves at lightning speed

If there’s one word to describe the storytelling of “Affinity,” it’s unhinged. The plot moves at a dizzying pace, jumping from one twist to the next with barely any time to process. Does everything make sense? Not really. At times, the structure feels like a series of wild ideas stitched together, as if the story was built from scattered prompts rather than a strict outline. And yet, that chaos is part of its charm.

Like many short-form dramas, “Affinity” leans more into style than substance, with initially limited character development and a heavy focus on visual appeal and chemistry. But here, it works. Beneath the madness are surprisingly intriguing elements, including genetic experimentation and shadowy organizations, that keep the story compelling.

Combined with its unpredictability and relentless pacing, the drama becomes impossible to put down. It may not always make sense, but it keeps you hooked, constantly wondering what outrageous turn it will take next.

From its unhinged plot to its feral chemistry and unapologetic dark romance, “Affinity” is the kind of drama that grabs you from the first episode and doesn’t let go. Whether you’re here for the science, the obsession, or just pure chaotic entertainment, this C-drama delivers on every level.

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Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN. You can talk to her on Instagram @javeriayousufs.

Currently watching: “Love Story in the 1970s” and “The Practical Guide to Love”

Looking forward to: “Four Hands” and “Sold Out on You”