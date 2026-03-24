'Siren's Kiss' Ratings Rise Ahead Of Final 2 Weeks

tvN’s “Siren Kiss” is heading into the final two weeks of its run on a slight ratings boost!

On March 24, the romance thriller starring Park Min Young and Wi Ha Joon enjoyed a modest increase in viewership for its eighth episode. According to Nielsen Korea, “Siren’s Kiss” took first place in its time slot across all cable channels with an average nationwide rating of 4.0 percent.

Meanwhile, ENA’s new drama “Climax” dipped slightly to an average nationwide rating of 3.5 percent for its fourth episode.

Watch full episodes of “Climax” with subtitles on Viki below:

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