Watch: Kim Go Eun And Kim Jae Won Grow On Each Other As They Spend Time Together In 'Yumi's Cells 3' Teaser

Upcoming drama “Yumi’s Cells 3” has shared the main trailer ahead of its premiere!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Yumi’s Cells” tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi (Kim Go Eun)—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action.

The main trailer previews the dynamic shift in Yumi and Soon Rok’s relationship. Despite his neat, polished looks, Soon Rok—the PD who works with her—sets off Yumi’s “anger button” at all hours with reactions that are somehow always just a little off. His arrival brings a heart-fluttering change to Yumi’s once-peaceful routine. When Yumi says, “A Maltese can be smart too, you know,” he shoots back without even blinking, “Don’t Maltese dogs eat poop too?”—and his not-at-all-normal move of putting in his earphones by himself on a bus they’re riding together adds to the laughs.

Even as she grumbles, “The more I think about it, the more ridiculous it is,” a change in Yumi is caught on camera—she seems strangely upbeat. After being struck by Soon Rok’s smile like a bolt from the blue, Yumi’s heart starts racing, and her everyday life gradually begins to change.

Soon Rok’s unexpected charms also stand out. When Yumi grows dejected, he offers gentle comfort, saying, “You were cool. You’re cool.” And when Dae Yong (Jeon Seok Ho) remarks that Yumi and Ju Ho (Choi Daniel) look good together, Soon Rok bluntly fires back, “No. They don’t.” His head-on straightforwardness makes viewers look forward to the dynamic love-hate romance to come.

“Yumi’s Cells 3” will premiere on April 13 at 6 p.m. KST.

Binge-watch the first season of “Yumi’s Cells” on Viki here:

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And watch “Yumi’s Cells 2” below:

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