Lee Byung Hun, Han Ji Min, And Lee Hee Joon Confirmed For New Spy Drama 'The Koreans'

Lee Byung Hun, Han Ji Min, and Lee Hee Joon have been confirmed for the new drama “The Koreans”!

“The Koreans” is a fully reimagined and localized Korean adaptation of “The Americans,” weaving together the thrills of the spy genre with themes of belief, love, and life. Set in Seoul in the 1990s, the story unfolds in a middle-class apartment complex, capturing the spirit of the era through a range of characters, relatable emotional storytelling, and gripping tension. The drama will be directed by Ahn Gil Ho of “The Glory” and written by Park Eun Kyo of “Made in Korea.”

Lee Byung Hun will play Kim Myung Joon, an elite North Korean spy who has concealed his identity while living in South Korea for more than a decade. He is expected to lead the series with a strong presence, delivering a detailed and layered performance that conveys the character’s expansive story.

Han Ji Min plays Yoon Hwa Kyung, a North Korean spy who has settled in South Korea as Kim Myung Joon’s carefully disguised wife. She is expected to bring the character’s emotional journey to life with her signature nuance.

Lee Hee Joon plays Cha Ki Seok, a counterintelligence detective who previously worked in violent crimes and moves in next door to Kim Myung Joon and Yoon Hwa Kyung. His character adds tension alongside the two leads.

The psychological tension and relationship conflicts among the three characters are expected to deliver an immersive drama, offering a fresh take on the traditional spy genre.

“The Koreans” is scheduled to premiere in 2027. Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Lee Byung Hun in “Concrete Utopia” below:

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Also, watch Han Ji Min and Lee Hee Joon in “Love Scout” below:

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