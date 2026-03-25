Kim Young Dae Announces Spring Military Enlistment

Kim Young Dae will enlist in the military this April!

On March 25, Kim Young Dae’s agency OUTERUNIVERSE stated, “Kim Young Dae will enlist this coming April,” adding that “he will fulfill his duty to the country as an active-duty soldier.” His discharge is expected around October 2027.

In a closing interview last year for his dramas “To the Moon” and “Dear X,” he spoke about his upcoming service, saying, “Military service is something all men go through, but it can feel like a short pause in a long journey.” He added, “After I’m discharged, I want to take on more roles that I’m really ambitious about and can do well.”

Kim Young Dae made his debut in 2017 with the web drama “Secret Crushes.” Since then, he has appeared in roles including “Extraordinary You,” “The Penthouse” series, “Sh**ting Stars,” “Moon in the Day,” and “Boyfriend on Demand.”

Wishing Kim Young Dae a safe and healthy service!

Watch Kim Young Dae in “Dear X” on Viki:

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