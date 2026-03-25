Byeon Woo Seok Talks About Reason For Choosing 'Perfect Crown' As His Next Project, Portraying His Character, And More

MBC’s “Perfect Crown” has teased Byeon Woo Seok’s dashing transformation!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” tells the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

Byeon Woo Seok, who is raising anticipation for his return to the small screen following his hit drama “Lovely Runner,” shared, “I’m really excited and looking forward to greeting [viewers] with a new character for the first time in a while. I think there’s lots of interest, so I feel grateful, and I want to show an even better side to myself because of that.”

On his reason for selecting “Perfect Crown,” Byeon Woo Seok picked Grand Prince Ian’s narrative as well as the setting of a constitutional monarchy. Regarding his first impression of Grand Prince Ian, Byeon Woo Seok remarked, “When I read the script, I could picture myself acting as Grand Prince Ian, and it touched me emotionally as well. That’s why I got the feeling that I really wanted to do this project as soon as I read the script.”

On keywords regarding his character, Byeon Woo Seok picked, “loneliness, unyielding spirit, and beloved by the people.” The actor elaborated, “In public settings, he always showcases grace and maintains integrity and dignity as a member of the royal family. Although he appears to have everything on the outside, he is actually in a situation where he cannot rely on anyone in the royal family. Despite this, he receives the love and interest of the people, and he is the royal family member that the public loves the most.”

In order to express his character, Byeon Woo Seok shared, “I thought that since he receives much love from the people, there will also simultaneously be envy and jealousy. While being kind to some, he is also cold to others. Since he’s a figure that cannot show any cracks, I thought a lot about his relationship with characters and tried to express the slight changes in emotions.”

Furthermore, regarding the romance, Byeon Woo Seok commented, “I tried to focus on Grand Prince’s Ian’s narrative within the script. With just the writing and narrative alone, I believed that the prince’s romance could already be deeply portrayed.”

Wrapping up, Byeon Woo Seok remarked, “This is a project that is interesting to find out what decision each character makes and what results from those decisions amidst the special backdrop of a constitutional monarchy in the 21st century. The changes in relationship between the characters will also be an interesting key point to watch out for. There will be many visual elements to keep watch including the art, set, costume, and more, so please show lots of interest and love for ‘Perfect Crown.'”

“Perfect Crown” will premiere on April 10 at 9:40 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner”:

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