2 Funny And 3 Emotional Moments In Episodes 3-4 Of “Phantom Lawyer” 

With an interesting and entertaining premiere, “Phantom Lawyer” follows a new case for Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a rookie lawyer, who, after acquiring a bizarre ghost-sighting gift, starts to embrace his role as a helper for lost souls. Although clumsy and awkward still, last week, there were many funny scenes mixed with a series of emotional moments that will keep you in tears for both laughter and heartache. Here are some of the highlights in the latest episodes of this K-drama!

Warning: spoilers from episodes 3-4 ahead!

FUNNY: Shin I Rang getting possessed by a teenage ghost

After successfully getting justice for a medical malpractice case, Shin I Rang finds himself entangled in a new problem when an unexpected client shows up in his office, much to his dismay. This new ghost, a high school girl, hires him not only to help her find her identity but also to learn exactly how she died. In the meantime, I Rang, unable to control the possession trait, ends up behaving like a teenager every time she takes over his body, making him look endearingly ridiculous, especially while dancing to a K-pop girl group’s song.

Who would have thought that a fully grown man could dare to act in such a cutesy and childish way? If, in the last episodes, you enjoyed the male lead’s manly side during his action scenes as a former mobster, now you won’t be able to stop laughing watching him act all like a teenage girl. The more you see him change, the more you can appreciate the actor’s effort to enhance his switch in personality every time he gets possessed by a different ghost.

FUNNY: Shin I Rang’s family helping him with his case

I Rang’s mood swings are so evident that it doesn’t take that long for the rest of his family to find out he can actually see and talk to ghosts. Contrary to his mother, I Rang’s brother-in-law isn’t that nonchalant about the news. But adding Yoon Bong Soo (Jeon Seok Ho) to I Rang’s little group of helpers, along with the priest, is probably one of the funniest moves from the writer’s part. Bong Soo not only becomes a loyal and useful partner in crime but also a constant source of comic relief in the drama. He might be an even greater scaredy-cat than I Rang, but he still stays faithful by his side.

On the other side, his mother, Park Kyung Hwa (Kim Mi Kyung), remains a secret yet crucial part of his group. She not only protects his secret but even helps her clueless son to cook, hoping to lift the ghost girl’s mood when they can’t find a lead to her identity. Perhaps many of her actions come from the wish to discover if her husband’s violent death could be the reason behind her son’s mysterious gift. But it is still endearing watching how she undoubtedly loves and accepts I Rang, even if he is a bit of a goofball.

EMOTIONAL: Learning about the girl ghost’s life

Unexpectedly, it is among his family that I Rang finds a clue to the girl’s identity. And once he discovers who she is, the laughs start to decrease to give way to the tears. The ghost girl, named Kim Soo Ah (special appearance by Oh Ye Ju), was a popular and talented trainee who was just about to debut as a member of a K-pop girl group. However, knowing about her hardworking personality isn’t the most touching part of her story. Soo Ah didn’t have the happiest of childhoods. Abandoned by her mother at an early age, she lived with her grandmother, who loved her but couldn’t give her any kind of luxuries.

Nonetheless, Soo Ah grew up being resilient and with a passion for music that far surpassed all her struggles. Dreaming of giving her beloved grandmother a better life, she tried her best to become an idol. However, only a few steps away from getting her dream come true, she died. And as if watching her life ending early wouldn’t be unfair enough, having her death framed as a suicide makes it even worse. Luckily, I Rang is by her side to bring some light to this case, hoping to give the young girl some peace and closure since no one could give her her life back.

EMOTIONAL: Discovering the culprit behind the girl’s murder

As I Rang digs more into the girl’s case, he meets once again with Han Na Hyun (Esom). She is working on a case for Soo Ah’s former agency after Yang Do Kyung (Kim Kyung Nam) demotes her for busting her previous case. Admittedly, her character can still get on your nerves since she isn’t clearly on the good side or bad side but rather on her own side of things. But as this particular case triggers some painful memories from her past, she ends up helping I Rang once again, even if she makes him promise to reveal his secret later on.

Together, they discover that the real culprit behind Soo Ah’s murder is none other than one of her group trainees and her closest friend, at least in Soo Ah’s eyes. Much like in the previous case, it is due to a third party’s twisted and malicious actions that an innocent person sees their life ruined. The saddest part of this is watching Soo Ah grieving not only her lost future but also losing the friendship she held so dearly in her heart. Furthermore, she misses the last chance to meet with her estranged mother.

EMOTIONAL: The teenage ghost saying goodbye to her mother

This case concludes with an emotional and more than bittersweet ending. Although Soo Ah can never reunite with her mother again, she discovers the truth behind her mother’s decision to leave her as a child—and to give her mother one last precious gift. Soo Ah’s mother, who was close to becoming blind, receives her daughter’s corneas in a donation and reunites with her elderly mother. Together, they can keep on living to honor and remember the precious child they lost.

With a posthumous memorial, fans and friends alike say one last goodbye to Soo Ah. Despite her short life, she can go in peace knowing that she will continue inspiring others with the thing she loved the most: her music. In that sense, this case wraps up in one of the most beautiful and touching ways. But this is still just the beginning. As Shin I Rang keeps gaining experience and confidence with every client, you can tell more and more complex situations will arise for this “Phantom Lawyer”!

Keep up with the latest episodes of “Phantom Lawyer” here:

Watch Now

Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Her favorite groups are EXO, TWICE, Red Velvet, and BOL4. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “Phantom Lawyer” and “Sniper Butterfly“