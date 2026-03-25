AHOF In Talks To Extend Contracts With Agency

AHOF is in talks to continue together as a group!

On March 25, a media outlet reported that AHOF decided to extend their contracts with F&F Entertainment. The report said the group originally signed a four-year contract with the agency, but all members agreed to add three more years, making the total contract seven years.

In response to the report, F&F Entertainment released the following statement:

Hello, this is F&F Entertainment. We would like to share our position regarding the extension of AHOF’s exclusive contracts.

We are in positive discussions with the members and their respective agencies about extending the group’s activities.

We will provide details as soon as they are finalized. Thank you.

Consisting of nine members—Steven, Seo Jungwoo, Cha Woongki, Zhang Shuaibo, Park Han, JL, Park Juwon, Chihen, and Daisuke—AHOF is a boy group formed on the SBS’s audition program “Universe League.” AHOF released their second mini album “The Passage” in November of last year.

Stay tuned for more updates!

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