Jun Ji Hyun Gets Trapped In A Building Amid A Mysterious Outbreak In “Colony”

Upcoming film “Colony” has shared new stills featuring Jun Ji Hyun!

Helmed by “Train to Busan” and “Peninsula” director Yeon Sang Ho, “Colony” follows the story that unfolds as a building is blockaded due to an unknown virus as those infected evolve into unpredictable forms, threatening the survivors.

Jun Ji Hyun plays Kwon Se Jung, a biotechnologist and the leader of the survivors.

The newly released stills capture Kwon Se Jung in a variety of situations. In one image, she is seen moving forward with a determined expression. In another, she seems frozen in shock as she observes the infected. In yet another, she comes face-to-face with the infected in a tense encounter.

Kwon Se Jung is a character who, due to her inability to tolerate injustice, fails to secure reappointment as a professor. She later becomes trapped in a building where a conference is being held after going there at the suggestion of her ex-husband Han Gyu Sung (Go Soo), who was trying to introduce her to a new job. As a biotechnologist, she strives to lead the survivors to escape by analyzing the behavior and evolutionary patterns of the unidentified infected.

This film marks Jun Ji Hyun’s return to the big screen 11 years after her role in “Assassination.” On why she chose to star in “Colony,” she shared, “I was already a huge fan of director Yeon Sang Ho, and above all, the well-written ‘Colony’ script felt incredibly compelling.”

Director Yeon Sang Ho praised her, saying, “Her ability to immerse herself in the moment was remarkable. It reminded me once again why she is considered a veteran actress.”

“Colony” is set to hit theaters in May.

While waiting, watch Jun Ji Hyun in “My Love From the Star”:

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