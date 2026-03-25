Koo Kyo Hwan Is The Odd One Out Among His Successful Friends Oh Jung Se, Kang Mal Geum, Jeon Bae Soo, And More In “We Are All Trying Here”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “We Are All Trying Here” has unveiled new stills featuring its supporting cast!

“We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.

The stills feature an eight-member group of filmmakers that started as a senior and junior relationship in a college film club. Today, they are so well-known in the industry that almost everyone has heard of them. All except Hwang Dong Man, who has spent 20 years chasing his dream of becoming a film director, are successful.

First, Hwang Dong Man, the only member who hasn’t debuted, talks the most and criticizes every film in the harshest terms. To other senior and junior members, he can feel like an endless fountain of inspiration, but his nonstop ramblings can also become nearly impossible to ignore.

Park Kyung Se (Oh Jung Se) is a film director who has had the most intense love-hate relationship with Hwang Dong Man for 20 years. Even after releasing five films and achieving success, he still loses his composure and is shaken by a single word from Hwang Dong Man.

Go Hye Jin (Kang Mal Geum), head of Gobak Films and the strong support behind the success of Park Kyung Se, guards the group’s hideout with the charisma of a remarkable adult. She patiently listens to Hwang Dong Man’s long-winded rambles, but when he crosses the line, she doesn’t hold back, even putting her husband Park Kyung Se’s insecurities to rest with a single sharp word.

The eldest member and film director, Park Young Soo (Jeon Bae Soo), also helps smooth conflicts within the group and keeps it centered. Sometimes he soothes and consoles Hwang Dong Man; other times he scolds him sharply, taking it upon himself to be the group’s moral anchor.

Lee Jun Hwan (Sim Hee Sub), a director at Choi Films, is the only member who truly understands Hwang Dong Man and looks after him carefully.

In contrast, Choi Films directors Lee Ki Ri (Bae Myung Jin) and Woo Seung Tae (Jo Min Guk), along with planning producer Choi Hyo Jin (Park Ye Ni), are completely worn out by Hwang Dong Man’s endless rambles. While chasing success, they cannot hide their complex and subtle feelings toward their colleague, showing the vibrant, unfiltered reality of life in the film industry.

In particular, “Ajit,” the first-floor restaurant run by Go Hye Jin at Gobak Films, is the main meeting place for them. It is a space where their rivalry and jealousy, friendship, and reconciliation collide in unfiltered ways.

“We Are All Trying Here” is set to premiere on April 18 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Koo Kyo Hwan’s film “Once We Were Us” on Viki:

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And Oh Jung Se in his recent film “Hi-Five”:

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