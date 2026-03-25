SM Threatens Legal Action To Protect SMTR25 Against Violation Of Members' Rights
SM Entertainment has issued a stern warning against the ongoing invasion of the SMTR25 members’ privacy.
On March 25, SM Entertainment released a statement in which they threatened to take firm legal action against those who continued to infringe on the privacy and basic rights of the SMTR25 trainees.
“Recently, there have been repeated instances of inappropriate and invasive behavior, including unauthorized entry into the artists’ residence, excessive physical contact, and forcibly boarding taxis with the members,” the agency stated in English. “These actions have caused severe distress to the members.”
SM Entertainment also mentioned that there had been “incidents of individuals shouting trainees’ names loudly within the building, creating noise disturbances, improperly disposing of trash, and trespassing into restricted areas.”
“While the company has already taken measures such as issuing verbal warnings and deploying security personnel, the situation has not improved and has now reached a critical point,” they continued. “If these actions do not cease immediately, we will take firm legal action without leniency to protect the safety, privacy, and well-being of our trainees and [their building’s other] residents, as well as to prevent any potential criminal incidents.”
The agency’s full English statement is as follows:
Hello, this is SM Entertainment.
We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all fans who continue to show deep support and affection for SMTR25.
We are issuing this statement to address a series of ongoing incidents involving serious invasions of SMTR25 members’ privacy.
Recently, there have been repeated instances of inappropriate and invasive behavior, including unauthorized entry into the artists’ residence, excessive physical contact, and forcibly boarding taxis with the members. These actions have caused severe distress to the members.
In addition, there have been incidents of individuals shouting trainees’ names loudly within the building, creating noise disturbances, improperly disposing of trash, and trespassing into restricted areas. These actions have not only affected our trainees but have also caused considerable inconvenience and harm to residents who share the same space.
These behaviors are instilling anxiety in trainees who have not yet officially debuted, disrupting their daily lives, and creating serious discomfort for nearby residents. We strongly urge that all such actions that infringe upon the artists’ privacy be immediately ceased.
While the company has already taken measures such as issuing verbal warnings and deploying security personnel, the situation has not improved and has now reached a critical point.
If these actions do not cease immediately, we will take firm legal action without leniency to protect the safety, privacy, and well-being of our trainees and residents, as well as to prevent any potential criminal incidents. We urge individuals to refrain from engaging in any behavior that may result in legal consequences.
SM Entertainment will continue to do its utmost to protect our trainees and artists.
Thank you.