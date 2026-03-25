SM Threatens Legal Action To Protect SMTR25 Against Violation Of Members' Rights

SM Entertainment has issued a stern warning against the ongoing invasion of the SMTR25 members’ privacy.

On March 25, SM Entertainment released a statement in which they threatened to take firm legal action against those who continued to infringe on the privacy and basic rights of the SMTR25 trainees.

“Recently, there have been repeated instances of inappropriate and invasive behavior, including unauthorized entry into the artists’ residence, excessive physical contact, and forcibly boarding taxis with the members,” the agency stated in English. “These actions have caused severe distress to the members.”

SM Entertainment also mentioned that there had been “incidents of individuals shouting trainees’ names loudly within the building, creating noise disturbances, improperly disposing of trash, and trespassing into restricted areas.”

“While the company has already taken measures such as issuing verbal warnings and deploying security personnel, the situation has not improved and has now reached a critical point,” they continued. “If these actions do not cease immediately, we will take firm legal action without leniency to protect the safety, privacy, and well-being of our trainees and [their building’s other] residents, as well as to prevent any potential criminal incidents.”

The agency’s full English statement is as follows: