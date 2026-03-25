Watch: IVE Announces North American And New Asian Stops For World Tour 'SHOW WHAT I AM'

IVE has revealed the next set of stops for their ongoing world tour!

On March 25, IVE officially announced their plans for the North American leg of their “SHOW WHAT I AM” world tour, in addition to adding new Asian stops.

IVE will kick off the North American leg of their tour in Toronto on July 21 before performing in Montreal on July 23, Newark on July 25, Austin on July 29, Los Angeles on August 1, Oakland on August 4, Seattle on August 7, and Vancouver on August 9.

IVE will then return to Asia to perform in Hong Kong on September 4 and 5, followed by Taipei on September 11 and 12.

Check out the venues for IVE’s newly announced tour stops, along with the group’s new teaser for “SHOW WHAT I AM,” below!