TWICE's Chaeyoung To Modify Upcoming Scheduled Activities Due To Health

JYP Entertainment has shared updates in schedule changes for TWICE’s Chaeyoung due to her health.

On March 26, JYP Entertainment released the following statement:

Hi, this is JYP Entertainment.

We would like to provide an update regarding TWICE member Chaeyoung’s departure schedule.

While preparing to depart today, Chaeyoung suddenly experienced discomfort in her lower back this morning. As she requires prompt medical attention, her departure has been postponed. She will undergo medical examination and receive the necessary treatment.

Accordingly, Chaeyoung will remain in Korea today instead of departing with the other members. After receiving medical evaluation and treatment, her departure schedule will be decided based on the examination results and her recovery progress. We will aim for her to depart as soon as possible.

If there are any changes to the upcoming performance schedule, we will inform fans as quickly as possible through our official channels. Please also note that even if Chaeyoung participates in the performances, her stage performance may be partially limited.

We sincerely apologize for causing concern with this sudden update to ONCE who have been looking forward to her performances. We will continue to prioritize the artist’s health and do our utmost to support her speedy recovery.

Thank you.

JYP Entertainment