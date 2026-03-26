Watch: IU And Byeon Woo Seok Get Ready For Their Marriage Against The Odds In 'Perfect Crown' Teaser

MBC’s upcoming drama “Perfect Crown” has released an intriguing new teaser!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” tells the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

The newly released teaser opens with Seong Hui Ju’s confident smile as she proposes to Prince Ian as if making him an offer, saying, “Will you marry me?” Hui Ju boldly pitches herself: she has good educational background, toughness, and competence—and because she is a commoner, there would be no concern about powerful in-laws meddling. Prince Ian accepts, replying, “I can’t refuse.”

From the moment Prince Ian orders, “Prepare to become the Grand Prince’s wife,” Hui Ju and Ian spend romantic time together. They stride along hand in hand with confidence under a shower of spotlights, and inside a banquet hall, they dance a waltz as though savoring everyone’s attention, creating an atmosphere that genuinely feels like a couple.

However, forces that oppose their marriage also appear, raising the tension. Prime Minister Min Jeong Woo (Noh Sang Hyun) pleads with Prince Ian to push Hui Ju far away from the royal family, while Queen Dowager Yoon Irang (Gong Seung Yeon) presses Min Jeong Woo to exercise a veto against the marriage.

With Min Jeong Woo and Yoon Irang—two figures who each hold sway over the political world and the royal court—standing against the wedding, a rough road is expected. Yet on Hui Ju’s and Ian’s faces as they look at each other, a slightly different kind of excitement begins to show. Anticipation is building for the romance of Hui Ju and Ian, who are expected to display strong chemistry despite all the pushback.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Perfect Crown” will premiere on April 10 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner”:

Watch Now

Also check out IU in “Hotel Del Luna” on Viki:

Watch Now



